* Rupee ends at 61.52/53 per dlr vs 61.46/47 on Friday
* Central bank sees WPI, CPI remaining above comfort
* Weakness in local shares hurts rupee sentiment
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 28 The Indian rupee edged down on
Monday, a day before the central bank policy review when it is
widely expected to raise interest rates to fight inflationary
pressures even as the economy grows at its slowest in a decade.
The Reserve Bank of India's macroeconomic report released
after the close of markets said upside risks to food inflation
remain and that it expects the retail and wholesale price
inflation to remain above comfort levels.
Expectations for a rate hike have grown after data earlier
this month showed that both retail and wholesale inflation
accelerated, and markets are likely to scrutinise whether the
central bank hints on Tuesday at more rate hikes.
Meanwhile, the RBI is also expected to continue cutting
short-term interest rates, removing measures put in place to
support the rupee.
"The market will be very cautious until the policy outcome.
I expect ranged trading between 61.25 to 61.75 to continue
depending on the global situation," said Hari Chandramgethen,
head of forex trading at South Indian Bank.
Global factors will be a factor ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting ending on Wednesday.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.52/53
per dollar compared with 61.46/47 on Friday.
Weakness in shares also hurt the rupee. The BSE index marked
its lowest close in nearly 1-1/2 weeks, as lenders and other
interest rate-sensitive shares declined a day before RBI's
policy review.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.97, while the three-month was at
62.95.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 61.51 with a total traded volume of $1.9 billion.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)