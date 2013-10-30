* Rupee ends at 61.2350/2450 per dlr vs 61.31/32 on Tuesday
* Cbank cannot risk over-tightening given policy lag-Rajan
* INR seen moving in a tight range in the near term-traders
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 30 The Indian rupee gained on
Wednesday, recovering from earlier losses after a government
panel recommended an immediate increase in state-subsidised
diesel prices, reducing some of the concerns about the country's
finances.
India should immediately raise diesel prices by about 9.5
percent or 5 rupees ($0.08) a litre, a government panel said on
Wednesday, along with other measures aimed at cutting the
government's huge oil subsidy bill.
The rupee also got a boost after Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday the central bank risks
excessive tightening given the lag in monetary policy.
The comments were seen as more dovish after the RBI raised
interest rates for a second consecutive month on Tuesday.
"The market is getting more bullish after the diesel price
hike recommendation. The immediate direction, however, depends
on the (U.S.) Fed meet outcome. Though nothing major is
expected, one must be prepared to expect the unexpected," said
Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
"There is strong support for the dollar at 60.90, while
61.80 is the likely cap at the moment."
The partially convertible rupee closed at
61.2350/2450 per dollar compared with 61.31/32 on Tuesday. It
moved in a range of 61.23 to 61.60 during the session.
Earlier in the day, weaker Asian currencies ahead of the
outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting pressured
the rupee, but gains in local shares limited a very sharp
downside.
India's benchmark BSE index rose on Wednesday to close at a
record high, helped by strong foreign flows.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.66, while the three-month was at
62.65.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)