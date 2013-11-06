* Rupee ends at 62.39/40 per dollar vs 61.625/635 on Tuesday
* Large USD buying by state-run banks sparks talk of oil
demand
* Local stocks end down for second straight session
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Nov 6 The Indian rupee fell the most in
over two months on Wednesday on sustained dollar demand from
state-run banks, leading to speculation that they were buying on
behalf of oil refiners.
The Reserve Bank of India has been directly providing
dollars to state-run oil firms via a dollar swap facility since
late August, taking an estimated $300-$400 million off daily
market trading.
When will these oil firms resume their dollar purchases in
markets has been a topic of speculation in recent days. The
central bank has said it will gradually withdraw the oil window
as the rupee stabilises, but has not indicated a timeline.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in a note that the
central bank should start tapering its dollar swap facilities as
it has already been priced in by markets and it would be hard to
continue to fund net oil imports that average $8-$10 billion a
month.
"The RBI cannot keep the oil window open indefinitely. The
central bank may start slowing it to test the waters," said
Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback Forex.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.39/40
per dollar compared with 61.625/635 on Tuesday. It fell to an
intra-day low of 62.40, its lowest since Oct. 2.
It fell 1.2 percent, its biggest single-day drop since Sept.
3.
The rupee was also pressured as local stocks fell for a
second day, with the benchmark BSE index ending down
0.4 percent, retreating further from a record high hit on
Sunday.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 63.01, while the three-month was at
64.06.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro hits day's high on strong German industry orders
* Euro pares losses as data pick-up tempers ECB cut hopes
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)