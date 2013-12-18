* Rupee ends at 62.09/10 per dlr vs 62.01/02 on Tues * RBI keeps rates steady, surprising investors * Cbank says further moves to be data-dependent MUMBAI, Dec 18 The Indian rupee fell on Wednesday as dealers remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's tapering decision, giving up gains won after the central bank surprised investors by keeping rates unchanged. India's central bank kept talking tough on inflation despite holding its policy interest rate unchanged, saying it will be ready to act even if the country struggles to raise its low growth rate. The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.09/10 per dollar compared with Tuesday close of 62.01/02, a fifth day of losses out of six. It rose to a high of 61.82 immediately after the Reserve Bank of India's decision, reflecting the jump in shares. Shares ended 1.2 percent higher. In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the one-month contract was at 62.49, while the three-month was at 63.28. For a detailed story, see FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar supported before Fed decision, Yen suffers * Indonesia's rupiah at 5-year low, Thai baht weakens * German data lifts European shares as Fed decision looms * Foreign institutional investor flows * For data on currency futures DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Europea diary Indian diary US Diary (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)