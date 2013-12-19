* Rupee ends at 62.14/15 per dollar vs 62.09/10 on Wed
* Fed says to reduce bond purchases by $10 bln/month
* Some state-run banks seen selling dollars, sparking talk
of RBI
MUMBAI, Dec 19 The Indian rupee fell for a third
session on Thursday, in line with emerging market currencies as
the U.S. Federal Reserve began its long-awaited tapering, but
losses were minimal as the currency is seen less vulnerable on a
sharply lower current account gap.
India, which along with Indonesia had to bear the brunt of
the summer selloff in emerging market currencies, is considered
much better prepared this time because of the sharp rise in
reserves, primarily due to $34 billion inflows via two
concessional swap facilities opened by the central bank.
Dealers cited some dollar selling by state-run banks in the
session, which some said may be on behalf of the central bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.14/15
per dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 62.09/10. It fell
to a two-week low of 62.48 in the session.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.61, while the three-month was at
63.42.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)