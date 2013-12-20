* Rupee ends at 62.04/05 per dollar vs 62.14/15 on Thursday
* Fund flows into equities, debt have topped over $3 bln so
far in Dec
* Local shares post biggest single day gains in a month
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Dec 20 The Indian rupee rose on Friday,
mirroring strong stock market gains, ending a week in which it
rose 0.1 percent, despite the Federal Reserve beginning its much
awaited stimulus tapering.
The currency's relatively stable performance even as the
U.S. announced tapering showed India's better preparedness to
deal with any fallout of such foreign fund outflows.
For one, the Reserve Bank of India's two special
concessional swap facilities have added $34 billion to forex
reserves. At the same time, the government has said it would
contain the current account deficit below $60 billion in the
current financial year.
In fact, the rupee was supported on Friday by expectations
of more foreign fund inflows as local stocks jumped 1.8 percent,
their most in nearly a month. Fund flows have been strong in
December, both into equities and debt, totalling over $3 billion
through Thursday.
"The rupee has gained after opening lower on account of
capital flows and Sensex rising as the effect of tapering fade
out and risk on sentiment dominates the market," said Anil Kumar
Bhansali, vice president at Mecklai Financial.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.04/05
per dollar compared with Thursday's close of 62.14/15, snapping
three days of losses.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.55, while the three-month was at
63.37.
(Editing by Anand Basu)