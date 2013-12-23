* Rupee ends at 61.9525/9625 per dlr vs 62.04/05 on Fri
* Cbank chief's comments on weak growth cheer sentiment
* Rupee seen holding in 61.60-62.40 range till yr-end
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Dec 23 The Indian rupee strengthened on
Monday to its highest level in nearly a week, boosted by the
central bank chief's comment on reluctance to "overtighten"
monetary policy after leaving interest rates unchanged in a
surprise move last week.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the
central bank had tilted towards keeping rates on hold even
before November consumer and wholesale price inflation data were
released.
In an interview to television channel ET Now, he said when
growth is weak, we have to be careful of "over-tightening".
"The governor's comments helped the rupee a bit. At least
the market now thinks that the central bank will consider growth
as well when framing monetary policy," said Hari Chandramgethen,
head of foreign exchange trading at South Indian Bank.
"I expect some support for the dollar/rupee around 61.65
levels with the pair broadly holding in a 61.60 to 62.40 range
until the year-end."
The partially convertible rupee closed at
61.9525/9625 per dollar compared with 62.04/05 on Friday. The
rupee rose to as high as 61.8350 after Rajan's comments, its
highest level since Dec. 18.
Traders said gains in the domestic share market throughout
the day also boosted sentiment for the rupee.
Indian shares edged higher as blue chips gained on continued
foreign inflows despite last week's decision by the U.S. Federal
Reserve to start reducing its bond purchases, although a fall in
Infosys Ltd capped broader gains.
Dealers will continue to monitor movements in other Asian
currencies and the euro for near-term direction in the absence
of any major domestic factors, with volumes also lower on
account of year-end holidays globally.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.42, while the three-month was at
63.23.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dlr slips in thin trade, but Fed taper offers support
* Baht slips to near 4-yr low on political tumult
* U.S. growth hopes help shares shrugg off China money mkt
jitters
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)