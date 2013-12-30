* Rupee ends at 61.91/92 per dlr vs 61.85/86 on Fri
* INR down 11.2 pct so far in 2013, third worst performer in
Asia
* RBI chief says challenge of managing inflation limiting
ability to boost growth
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Dec 30 The Indian rupee fell on Monday,
hit by strong dollar demand by a state-run bank that dealers
said was intended to meet oil refiner needs, and is on course to
end the year as one of Asia's worst performers after hitting a
record low in August.
Although the rupee is well above its all-time trough of
68.85 hit on Aug. 28, the currency is still down 11.2 percent in
2013, making it Asia's worst performer after the Indonesian
rupiah and the Japanese yen.
Traders say the outlook for the rupee has improved on the
back of a sharp narrowing in the current account deficit after
government and central bank emergency measures such as curbing
gold imports.
However, the country's weak growth and high inflation remain
concerns ahead of general elections due by May, while traders
said they would continue to monitor winding down of U.S.
Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus.
"The rupee's outlook looks bright in 2014. Indian markets
have withstood the tapering by the Federal Reserve. However,
some risks remain on account of more aggressive tapering in the
next year and the outcome of the general elections," said Param
Sarma, chief executive at NSP Forex.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.91/92
per dollar compared with 61.85/86 on Friday.
Large dollar buying, primarily by a big state-run bank, kept
the rupee weak on Monday, with faltering domestic shares adding
to the weakness.
Markets showed a muted reaction after Reserve Bank of India
governor Raghuram Rajan, in a central bank report released on
Monday, reiterated the challenge of containing inflation is
limiting the central bank's ability to boost economic growth.
However, the rupee rebounded in late session after the
foreign investment regulator cleared Vodafone's $1.6 billion
investment in its India unit and Tesco's $110 million investment
plan.
Concerns about the current account deficit have waned
substantially, in part on the back of strong foreign investor
inflows into stocks and, lately, bonds.
Net inflows into debt markets reached $872.3 million in
December, the first month of purchases by foreign investors
since May. Foreign institutional investors have been buyers for
seven consecutive sessions in Indian equities, taking their
total to $20.1 billion so far this year, regulatory and exchange
data showed.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.49, while the three-month was at
63.31.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Yen falls against euro, dlr on stimulus expectations
* Won at 5-yr high vs yen, firms in 2013 despite weak Asia
FX
* World shares ending bumper year, Japan gets best gains since
1972
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Sunil Nair)