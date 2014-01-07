* Rupee ends at 62.30/31 per dlr vs 62.31/32 Mon close
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Jan 7 The Indian rupee closed little
changed on Tuesday as shares fell for a fifth consecutive
session to mark their weakest start to a year since 2011,
offsetting the positive impact from continued foreign fund
inflows into bonds.
Broad gains in the dollar against emerging Asian currencies
are also pressuring the rupee, although trading is broadly seen
range-bound ahead of December inflation data due next week.
Analysts widely expect easing vegetable prices will push
down consumer and wholesale prices, allowing the central bank to
keep interest rates on hold for a second consecutive month at
its policy review on Jan. 28.
"It was a dull market. There were some (foreign fund) flows
into the debt market which helped the rupee hold up despite
stocks being down," said Uday Bhatt, a foreign exchange dealer
with UCO Bank.
"The factory output data on Friday and inflation next week
will be key for future direction. Until then the 62.00 to 62.60
range on the rupee should hold," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.30/31
per dollar compared to 62.31/32 on Monday. The rupee moved in a
tight range of 62.30 to 62.47 during the session.
Indian shares fell for a fifth consecutive session on
Tuesday, to mark their weakest start to a year since 2011, as
software stocks including Infosys dropped on caution ahead of
its October-December earnings results on Friday.
Foreign fund flows which have been a crucial support for the
rupee will be closely monitored for direction.
Overseas investors turned buyers of Indian debt for the
first time in six months in December, buying more than $850
million worth of bonds, and have purchased another $159 million
so far in 2014.
Foreign funds are also net buyers of $119 million in stocks
so far in 2014, after pumping in more than $20 billion last
year.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.68 while the three-month was at
63.55.
