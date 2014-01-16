* Rupee ends at 61.5350/5450 per dlr vs 61.54/55 on Wed
* Debt related dlr inflows continue to help rupee
* Market expected to be ranged between 61.45-61.75 on Fri
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Jan 16 The Indian rupee ended little
changed on Thursday as dollar demand from importers was
adequately met by dollar selling by foreign banks, likely on
behalf of clients looking to invest in the domestic debt market.
Bonds continued to gain for a fifth straight session with
foreign funds having bought more than $2 billion worth of bonds
so far in 2014.
Broad strength in the dollar versus most other regional and
major currencies prevented the rupee from making sharp gains
while sustained selling from foreign banks limited any sharp
fall, holding the pair in a tight range.
"Today it was mainly the petro demand being met by custodian
bank dollar sales, there was nothing major otherwise. Tomorrow,
too, I expect range trading between 61.45 to 61.75 to continue,"
said Hari Chandramgethen, head of foreign exchange trading at
South Indian Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
61.5350/5450 per dollar compared to 61.54/55 on Wednesday. The
unit moved in a narrow range of 61.51 to 61.7150 during the
session.
Losses in the domestic share market also prevented the rupee
from gaining.
Indian shares ended marginally lower retracing from
their highest levels in five weeks, as mobile carriers such as
Idea Cellular slumped on possible high bidding prices at a
spectrum auction next month.
The U.S. dollar held firm having returned to levels seen
before last week's soft payrolls data as faith in the U.S.
economic recovery was restored, while the Australian dollar slid
to a 3-1/2-year low after a dismal local jobs report.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.88 while the three-month was at
62.69.
