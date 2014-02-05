* Rupee ends at 62.57/58 vs Tuesday close of 62.5250/5350
* Foreigners continue selling India debt; $86.59 bln on
Tuesday
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Feb 5 The Indian rupee ended marginally
lower on Wednesday as sentiment remained cautious with foreign
funds continuing to be steady sellers of local debt ahead of key
U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.
Foreign institutional investors have sold rupee debt worth
$1.5 billion for nine of the 10 sessions to Tuesday. While the
outflows have not assumed the proportions of last summer, which
saw the rupee plunging to a record low of 68.85 to the dollar in
late August, it nonetheless will ring a note of caution among
policymakers.
To attract more stable flows, India's central bank last week
doubled to $10 billion the amount of government debt longer-term
investors such as sovereign wealth funds can buy. It lowered the
limit for others by $5 billion to keep the overall foreigners'
holding limit at $30 billion.
Sentiments continue to remain fragile ahead of the U.S. jobs
report on Friday.
"Thankfully, risk aversion has hampered US yields and
allowed a bit of breathing space for INR, as has the notion that
the RBI is on hold for the time being. However, we'd still not
see any great reason to be looking at long INR positions on a
strategic basis," said Sacha Tihanyi, a senior currency
strategist at Scotiabank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.57/58
per dollar compared with Tuesday's 62.5250/5350.
The rupee has also found support from inflows, which dealers
have attributed to likely dollars brought in by foreign mobile
companies to pay for spectrum to be allocated at the end of an
auction.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.87, while the three-month was at
63.74.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Yen rises towards recent highs, supported by fragile stocks
* Stocks steady at 5-mth lows, Hryvnia at 4-yr low
* Upbeat data help European shares hold gains
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)