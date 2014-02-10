* Rupee ends at 62.43/44 per dlr vs 62.2825/2925 on Fri
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 10 The Indian rupee snapped a
two-day rising streak on Monday as demand for dollars was seen
from importers, while shares edged lower, posting their first
fall in five sessions because of continued selling by foreign
investors.
Trading volumes were also lower as employees at state-run
banks started a two-day strike on Monday. Although dealing rooms
were fully operational, employees dealing with retail customers
- who account for around one-fifth of daily trading volumes -
were absent.
Caution also prevailed ahead of a week full of key reports,
including the January trade data sometime this week, and
consumer price index and industrial production on Wednesday.
The weaker end to the rupee contrasts with most emerging
Asian currencies, which crawled higher as regional shares gained
mildly after a seemingly disappointing U.S. jobs report.
Globally, investors will be paying keen attention to Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before the U.S. Congress
on Tuesday and again on Thursday, which could provide clues
about her stance on the U.S. central bank's winddown of its
monetary stimulus.
"U.S. jobs data didn't change investors' views on tapering
much, and in the absence of other crucial data, domestic factors
will be watched closely for further rupee direction," said
Pramod Patil, head of foreign exchange and fixed income trading
at United Overseas Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.43/44
per dollar compared with Friday's close of 62.2825/2925.
The rupee started stronger on Monday on hopes of dollar
inflows following the strong demand at the telecom spectrum
auction, but lack of large flows and demand from importers
pushed the rupee down in the second half.
"The market is continuing to expect inflows in connection to
positive response to telecom spectrum auction but dollar demand
will also be strong. I expect USD/INR to be in the range of
62.10-62.70 for this week," Patil added.
India's benchmark BSE index also fell 0.2 percent,
snapping a four-session winning streak, in part as foreign
investors sold a net $39.88 million worth of Indian shares in
the secondary market on Friday, extending their selling streak
to a seventh day.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.74, while the three-month was at
63.60.
