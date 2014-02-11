* Rupee ends at 62.22/23 per dlr vs 62.43/44 on Mon
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 11 The Indian rupee strengthened on
Tuesday in thin trade as dollar selling by some foreign banks
and slightly better-than-hoped trade numbers aided sentiment.
Trade deficit narrowed in January, helped by a 77 percent
drop in imports of gold and silver while exports ticked up,
improving the outlook for the country's fragile current account
balance.
Trading volumes were lower for a second day as employees at
state-run banks were absent on account of the two-day strike
that started on Monday.
Although dealing rooms were operational, apart from some big
banks, most refrained from trading as there were no retail
flows, bringing volumes down to nearly half, dealers said.
"Trade data was definitely better than hoped, so that helped
the rupee sentiment. (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen's testimony is
clearly the key for all emerging markets now," said Vikas Babu
Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange dealer with state-run
Andhra Bank.
"I expect the rupee to open around 62.05 levels tomorrow as
the bunched-up flows due to the two-day strike will hit. There
is strong support for the dollar at 62.05, so the pair will move
higher from there unless Yellen says the Fed will now pause and
relook at its tapering, which is highly unlikely."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.22/23
per dollar compared with 62.43/44 on Monday. The pair moved in a
range of 62.19 to 62.45 during the session.
Despite Friday's poor U.S. jobs data, Yellen is expected to
give a balanced assessment of the world's largest economy which
should suggest the reduction in the Fed's asset purchases
remains on track.
The testimony will be critical in assessing how foreign
funds will flow in the coming months both into the local share
and debt markets.
Indian shares rose as Tata Motors rallied after its
quarterly earnings surged on strong results at unit Jaguar Land
Rover, while software services providers gained after an
industry body predicted exports would improve.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.51, while the three-month was at
63.36.
