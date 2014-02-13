* Rupee ends at 62.42/43 per dlr vs 62.09/10 on Wed
* Oil firms, foreign funds seen buying the greenback
* WPI data, dollar's moves versus EM currencies watched
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 13 The Indian rupee weakened on
Thursday, posting its biggest single-day decline in more than
two weeks, after shares fell over 1 percent while dollar demand
from importers, particularly oil companies, was strong.
Traders said investors also decided to cover their short
dollar positions after the rupee failed to gain past 62 in
opening deals despite much better-than-expected consumer
inflation data.
Data late on Wednesday showed retail inflation slowed to a
two-year low in January, but a third straight fall in industrial
output in December offered little hope for an economic rebound.
"There was good demand for dollars from state-run banks,
particularly for oil, today. Even foreign funds seem to have
sold dollars," said Hari Chandramgethen, head of foreign
exchange trading at South Indian Bank.
"Overall, the dollar has strengthened against emerging
currencies recently. The dollar's moves will be watched along
with the wholesale price data tomorrow but the market is
expecting a soft number."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.42/43
per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.09/10. The
rupee had gained to 62.01 in early trade, its strongest since
Jan. 23.
The rupee fell 0.5 percent on the day, its biggest
single-day fall since its 0.7 percent drop on Jan. 27.
Shares fell more than 1 percent to post their biggest drop
in one-and-a-half weeks as Cipla Ltd and Coal India
Ltd slumped following disappointing earnings, while
other blue chips tracked weaker global markets.
Foreign institutions have sold a net $409.31 million so far
in February, taking net sales in 2014 to $284.7 million.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.75 while the three-month was at
63.61.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar down, Aussie sinks on poor jobs data
* Indonesia rupiah at 2-mnt high on narrower c/a def
* Asia stx pull back from 3-wk highs, U.S. data eyed
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)