By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, March The Indian rupee rose to a
one-week high on Tuesday as shares surged to a record high, but
erased most of the gains to end flat as oil importers rushed in
to buy dollars once the local unit strengthened above 61 to the
dollar.
The rupee is likely to be supported by strong foreign
inflows that helped push up the BSE and NSE
indexes to record highs on Tuesday, but traders expect more
narrow ranges given the lack of specific domestic triggers.
Global factors will also be key this week, ahead of the
Federal Reserve's two-day meeting ending on Wednesday, continued
political tensions in Ukraine, and a weakening yuan currency in
China.
"There aren't any domestic data points so rupee should
broadly hold in a 60.60 to 61.75 range with good demand from oil
firms being seen," said Hari Chandramgethen, head of foreign
exchange trading at South Indian Bank.
"A breach of 60.60 on the downside for the pair can take it
to 60.10 levels," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.19/20
per dollar, unchanged from Friday. Financial markets were closed
on Monday for a local holiday.
The rupee earlier rose to as high as 60.88 per dollar in
early trade, its highest since March 11, as foreign investors
continued to bolster blue chips in the lead-up to general
elections.
Overseas funds were net buyers of $160.6 million worth of
shares on Friday, marking their 20th net buying session in the
previous 21, for a net total of $1.6 billion, exchange and
regulatory data shows.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.67 while the three-month was at
62.42.
