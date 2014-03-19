* Rupee ends at 60.95/96 to dollar vs Tuesday's close of
61.19/20
* Foreign funds have invested $3.5 bln in Indian stocks,
bonds in March
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, March 19 The Indian rupee rose the most
in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as foreigners continued to pile
into the country's equity market, while most other emerging
market currencies eased due to a weaker Chinese yuan and caution
ahead of the U.S Federal Reserve's policy later in the day.
Foreign funds have been buying into blue chips, sparking a
stock rally ahead of general elections amid signs of an
improving domestic economy. Net purchases in stocks and bonds
have totalled $3.5 billion in March alone.
Some dealers also cited the rupee was strengthened by
corporate dollar supply attributed to Vodafone Group Plc's plans
to raise its stake in its domestic unit.
Traders will focus next on the Federal Reserve's decision
due later in the day. The U.S. central bank is widely expected
to continue reducing the size of its monthly bond purchase
programme by a further $10 billion.
"The rupee moved up due to inflows from custodian banks and
year-end sales of dollars by export-oriented companies despite
the fact that Asian markets were down," said Anil Bhansali, vice
president at Mecklai Financial.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.95/96
per dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 61.19/20. It rose
0.4 percent in the session, its biggest single-day gain since
March 6.
The rupee's gains came even as most emerging Asian
currencies eased as the yuan fell beyond 6.20 to the dollar for
the first time since April last year amid market speculation
that the central bank will keep the currency weak as economic
growth slows.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.45 while the three-month was at
62.20.
