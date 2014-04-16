* Rupee ends at 60.37/38 per dlr vs 60.23/24 on Tuesday
* INR down for third straight day, worst since late Jan
* Position cutting to continue ahead of elections, say
traders
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, April 16 The Indian rupee dropped for a
third straight session on Wednesday, its worst falling streak
since late-January, as profit-taking in the domestic sharemarket
by offshore investors hurt the local unit.
Indian shares fell to their lowest close in 2-1/2 weeks as
software stocks slumped on caution ahead of India's top IT
services provider Tata Consultancy Services' earnings
report later in the day.
Overseas investors, the primary drivers behind the stock
market gains, sold cash shares worth 216.3 million rupees ($3.59
million) and equity derivatives worth 12.18 billion rupees on
Tuesday - their second straight session of selling.
Investors in India are looking forward to the conclusion of
the elections in mid-May. An opinion poll this week forecast
that the BJP and its allies would scrape a majority in the
543-seat lower house of parliament. For election related
coverage, see
"There is position squaring happening in stock markets ahead
of the election outcome and we will see position adjustments in
the rupee too. The election result is the key factor for all
markets now," said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange
trading at HDFC Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.37/38
per dollar compared with 60.23/24 on Tuesday. The unit moved in
a range of 60.20 to 60.43 during the session.
Traders said gains in other Asian currencies after strong
China growth numbers, however, limited the fall in the rupee.
The South Korean won led a rebound among emerging Asian
currencies on Wednesday after better-than-expected Chinese
first-quarter growth data eased concerns over a sharp slowdown
in the world's second-largest economy.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.75 while the three-month was at
61.53.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Aussie off lows after China GDP, yen edges down
* Won leads Asia FX rebound after China Q1 growth data
* Asian shares up on China relief, Softbank stars
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)