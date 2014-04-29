* USD/INR ends at 60.42/43 vs Monday's 60.6450/65
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, April 29 The Indian rupee strengthened
on Tuesday on large dollar sales from companies, including
exporters, while gains in Asian currencies helped support
sentiment ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting
this week.
However, broader gains were capped as domestic shares fell
for a third consecutive session, retreating from record highs
hit on Friday, as momentum waned ahead of the conclusion of
general elections next month.
In the latest large opinion poll, the opposition Bharatiya
Janata Party and its allies were forecast to win a narrow
majority in the 543-seat lower house of parliament, compared
with previous surveys predicting that they would fall short.
"Until May 16, we will trade between 59.60 and 61.30 as
market is positioning for rupee appreciation given the opinion
polls outcome, and FII (foreign institutional investor) flows,"
said Hemal Doshi, a currency strategist at Geojit Comtrade Ltd.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.42/43
per dollar compared with 60.6450/65 on Monday.
Large corporate dollar sales helped offset continued
month-end demand for the greenback from oil companies.
Global investors are largely awaiting the outcome of the
two-day Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday, with the
U.S. central bank widely expected to continue paring back its
bond-buying monetary stimulus.
The South Korean won hit a near six-year high on Tuesday,
leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, though many
investors stayed cautious ahead of major events this week
including the Fed policy meeting.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.74 while the three-month was at
61.53.
