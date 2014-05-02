(Corrects analyst's name in paragraph four to Ashtosh Raina)
* USD/INR ends at 60.16/17 vs Wednesday's 60.31/32
* INR seen in a tight range until election results: HDFC
Bank
* India manufacturing PMI holds steady at 51.3 in April
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, May 2 The Indian rupee rose to a
three-week high on Friday, posting its first weekly gain in
five, helped by dollar selling from state-run banks and tracking
gains in regional currencies ahead of a key U.S. jobs growth
data later in the day.
The 0.7 percent gain in the rupee this week came on the back
of large dollar sales by corporates and banks and a recovery in
Asian currencies, offsetting a net $1.5 billion in foreign
investor selling in debt markets last month that had previously
pressured the local unit.
Still, caution should prevail as the country inches closer
to the final phase of elections, with the latest opinion polls
showing that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its
allies were set to win a narrow majority in the 543-seat lower
house of parliament.
"The INR will be in a tight range of 59.50 to 61 with market
eyeing the election results," said Ashtosh Raina, head of forex
trading, HDFC Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.16/17
per dollar compared with 60.31/32 on Wednesday, after rising as
high as 60.09, a level last seen on April 10.
The currency got support from dollar flows into local
equities and greenback sales from state-run lenders.
Investors are expected to focus on monthly U.S. jobs data
later in the day, with U.S. employers expected to have added
210,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters poll.
Traders cited little impact from data showing the HSBC
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held
steady at 51.3.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.49 while the three-month was at
61.23.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dlr firmer before jobs data; sterling pauses after rally
* Russia, Ukraine fall on tensions, wider market rises
* Bund yield at 1-yr low on Ukraine, payrolls caution
($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)