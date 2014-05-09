* Rupee ends at 60.02/03 per dollar vs 60.065/075 on
Thursday
* INR gains for second straight week, after four weeks of
fall
* Limited downside for INR seen if exit polls disappoint
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 9 The Indian rupee gained for a
second consecutive session on Friday to a near one-month high,
sparking suspected central bank intervention after shares surged
to a record high on hopes the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party
would win a majority in elections ending next week.
Several dealers said the Reserve Bank of India was spotted
buying dollars throughout the day to prevent the rupee from
strengthening excessively above 60 to the dollar.
Traders expect the rupee to continue to hold in a tight
59.80 to 60.20 per dollar on Monday ahead of exit polls due to
be released after 1830 India time (1300 GMT).
Though these polls have proved unreliable in previous
elections, traders expect to get some clarity on what the final
results to be released on May 16 may look like.
Markets have priced in a narrow victory for the opposition
Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the 543-seat lower
house of parliament.
"The equity markets reacted positively on hopes of a strong
mandate for the BJP, but rupee investors acted more wisely,"
said Subramaniam Sharma, director at Greenback Forex
"I expect the unit to hold in a 59.60 to 60.50 range and at
best gain to 59.20 or fall to 60.80 due to the election
results," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.02/03
per dollar compared with its previous close of 60.0650/0750 on
Thursday. The unit rose as high as 59.9250, not far from its
one-month high of 59.9225 hit in the previous session.
Data released after market showed India's trade deficit
narrowed in April to $10.09 billion on the back of a fall in
imports and an uptick in exports, easing pressure on the
country's current account balance.
On the week, the rupee rose 0.24 percent, its second
straight weekly gain after four weeks of decline.
The rupee rose on Friday as India's main share index hit a
record high on Friday, posting its biggest daily gain since
September.
Traders said the central bank was also doing sell/buy swaps
in the forward market to reduce the impact of its spot dollar
buying intervention on rupee liquidity.
The one-year onshore forward premium rose to 483.25
points versus its previous close of 472 points.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.32 while the three-month was at 61.
