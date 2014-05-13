(Corrects headline to say '10-month closing high', not 'low')
* Rupee ends at 59.66/67 per dlr vs Monday's 60.05/06
* Surge in stocks to record levels fails to lift INR much
* Central bank continues to buy dollars to slow rupee's rise
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 13 The Indian rupee rose on Tuesday
to its strongest close against the dollar in nearly 10 months as
shares surged to record highs after exit polls showed opposition
Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies clinching a majority in
the country's elections.
Markets have been already pricing in a win by the BJP,
hoping that the coalition led by Narendra Modi would revive an
economy growing at its slowest pace in a decade and attract more
foreign investment.
However, broader gains were capped as the Reserve Bank of
India remained an active buyer of dollars to curb the rupee's
rise, according to traders.
J.P.Morgan estimates that RBI interventions since February
have totalled nearly $20 billion, with an estimated $4.1 billion
in dollar purchases since the start of May, according to a note
on Tuesday.
"Markets have reacted positively to exit poll results, and
in my opinion, unless there is a shock in the final results, the
equity rally may continue, but INR may not gain substantially
immediately," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and
foreign exchange trading at First Rand Bank.
"RBI may remain active and if sentiment still remains
positive INR gain could happen at a slow pace," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.66/67
per dollar, its strongest close since July 29, after ending at
60.05/06 on Monday.
The rupee's gains came after the benchmark BSE index
rose on Tuesday to a third consecutive record high,
surpassing the key psychological level of 24,000 points as
stocks tied to the domestic economy surged.
Still, exit poll results have proved unreliable in the past.
India is due to announce election results on Friday.
The rupee's rise was curbed after the RBI was spotted buying
dollars via state-run banks at around 59.60 levels. The unit hit
a near 10-month high of 59.51 on Monday.
The USD/INR pair's next major support is seen at 59.45, or
its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the pair's rise from
53.59 in late February 2013 to a record high of 68.85 in August
last year.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 59.97, while the three-month was at
60.68.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro at one-month low on ECB rate cut speculation
* India, Russia lead emerging market stx to 1-mth high
* Asia sidesteps Ukraine woes, vote hopes spur IN stx
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)