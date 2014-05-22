* Rupee ends at 58.4675/4775 per dlr vs 58.7750/7850 on Wed
* India finmin sources say plan in works to cut FY15 fiscal
deficit
* Breaking past 58.30/dlr will revive sentiment for
INR-analyst
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, May 22 The Indian rupee posted its
biggest single-day rise in nearly a week after Reuters reported
that India's finance ministry was working on a proposal to cut
fiscal deficit, with gains also helped by improving global risk
sentiment.
The rupee hit a session high of 58.41 per dollar,
stopping just short of an 11-month peak on Monday, on the
Reuters report that India's finance ministry was hoping to cut
the 2014/15 fiscal deficit to 3.8-3.9 percent of gross domestic
product, below the current target of 4.1 percent.
Also helping the gains were stronger Asian currencies on the
back of improved Chinese factory activity and the U.S. Federal
Reserve's signal that it would not raise interest rates anytime
soon.
Meanwhile, domestic shares also edged higher, recovering
from Wednesday's falls.
However, the Reserve Bank of India was spotted buying
dollars through state-run banks after the rupee hit its session
high, traders said. That is expected to keep the rupee within a
range for now.
"Only a break of 58.30 per dollar will revive some
rupee-positive sentiment and until such time, we will trade
between 58.30 to 58.90," said Hemal Doshi, a currency strategist
at Geojit Comtrade Ltd.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
58.4675/4775 per dollar, not far from 58.3750 reached on Monday,
its strongest level since June 18 last year. It closed at
58.7750/7850 on Wednesday.
Traders cited little impact from the RBI's move late on
Wednesday to ease gold import rules by allowing more private
agencies to ship the precious metal, since it was seen as
unlikely to make much of an impact on the current account
deficit.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 58.70, while the three-month was at
59.29.
($1 = 59.0300 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)