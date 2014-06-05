* Rupee ends steady at 59.33/34
* Foreign inflows to continue in near term - trader
* Reuters poll showed INR long positions fell by a third
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, June 5 The Indian rupee ended steady on
Thursday after trading in a tight range for much of the session,
as gains in local equities and Asian currencies were offset by
dollar buying from the central bank.
The local currency was underpinned by foreign inflows into
equity markets for a third straight session. Overseas investors
bought shares worth 1.92 billion rupees ($32.35 million) on
Wednesday, provisional data from the exchange showed.
Broader gains were capped as the market focuses on the new
government's policies which will be unveiled in the Budget,
likely in early or mid-July.
Alongside, the Reserve Bank of India's frequent
interventions in the forex market to stem sharper gains in the
rupee, weighed on sentiment.
A Reuters survey showed long positions in the rupee fell by
around a third as the central bank was spotted intervening to
stem further strength in the best performing Asian currency so
far this year.
The RBI's dollar purchases in the spot market and the
corresponding paying in the forwards to mitigate the impact on
liquidity have been pushing up the forward premiums. The
one-year premium closed at 492 points, after hitting
497 points during the session, not far from a near two-month
high of 506.25 points hit on Tuesday.
So far this year the rupee has strengthened on the back of
strong foreign inflows into domestic markets, but investors are
cautiously treading as they await the new government's fiscal
policies which will be outlined in the Budget.
"The inflows will continue in the near term and may get
better direction after the Budget. RBI doesn't seem to allow
sharp appreciation of INR through intervening," said Paresh
Nayar, head of fixed income and foreign exchange trading at
First Rand Bank, adding he expects the pair in a range of
58.50/60.00 in the coming weeks.
The partially convertible rupee closed steady at
59.33/34 per dollar per dollar after moving in a range of
59.2475 to 59.36.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 59.54 while the three-month was at
60.13.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro hovers near 4-mnt lows as ECB looms
* ECB policy easing hopes support Asia FX; won rises
* Europe stocks hold steady, euro hostage to ECB plcy
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)