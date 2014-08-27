* Rupee ends at 60.45/46 per dlr vs 60.4335/4450 prior close
* ECB stimulus expectations powers shares
* Pair seen range-bound until critical U.S. data next week
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Aug 27 The Indian rupee ended steady on
Wednesday as optimism over continued foreign investments in
domestic markets was offset by caution ahead of key indicators
this week, including economic growth data.
Expectations of further monetary stimulus in the euro zone
have boosted emerging market assets by raising hopes of
continued foreign purchases, although some of those gains are
being offset by the dollar's rise against major currencies.
Foreign institutional investors have bought a net $29.79
billion in debt and shares so far this year, helping lift Indian
markets. The NSE share index, which hit a string of
all-time highs recently, ended at a record closing high on
Wednesday.
All eyes are now on gross domestic product data for the
April-June quarter due on Friday and possibly current account
deficit numbers this week. Globally, investors will also pay
attention to monthly U.S. employment data due on Friday.
"Markets will remain range-bound until action heats up next
week on expectations about the U.S. non farm payrolls data. In
the near term, 60.38 will serve as the support for the rupee,"
said Chintan Karnani, chief analyst at Insignia Consultants, a
currency risk advisory firm in New Delhi.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.45/46
per dollar compared with 60.4335/4450 in the previous session.
The dollar remains strong, hitting a 13-month high against a
basket of major currencies.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.74/79 , while the three-month was
at 61.25/35
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)