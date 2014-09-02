* Rupee ends at 60.68/69 per dlr vs 60.5250/5350 on Monday
* Euro falls ahead of the ECB policy meeting on Thursday
* Qtr-on-qtr jump in current acc deficit has limited impact
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 2 The Indian rupee weakened for a
fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, dropping the most in
three weeks, tracking weaker Asian currencies amid caution ahead
of key events including a European Central Bank meeting and U.S.
monthly jobs data.
Data showing the April-June current account deficit
widening from the previous quarter due to rising
imports hit sentiment at first, although traders later said the
gap was still within the comfort zone.
Sentiment was also soothed after India's balance of payments
was in surplus for a third straight quarter in April-June.
"The overall sentiment remains bullish on the rupee so a
small negative on the current account balance doesn't matter,"
said Naveen Raghuvanshi, a foreign exchange dealer with DCB
Bank.
"The ECB rate meeting outcome could prove to be crucial for
the rupee if they do ease policy further. The rupee is likely to
hold in a 60.40 to 60.80 range in the rest of the week," he
added.
The partially convertible rupee closed weaker at
60.68/69 versus Monday's close of 60.5250/5350. The 0.2 percent
fall on the day, is the biggest single-day decline since Aug.
13.
Broad gains in the dollar hurt the local unit. The index of
the dollar against six major currencies was up 0.3
percent. Most Asian currencies too traded weaker against the
greenback.
Caution prevails ahead of the ECB policy meeting on Thursday
which could result in additional monetary stimulus. Such an
outcome could benefit the rupee by raising expectations for
additional foreign flows into the country.
Indian shares hit record highs on Tuesday on the back of
optimism about an economic recovery.
Markets are also looking forward to U.S. employment data,
which could help adjust expectations about when the Federal
Reserve will remove its monetary stimulus.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.05 while the three-month was at
61.64.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dlr jumps against yen, euro struggles on QE speculation
* Strong dollar hurts Asian FX; ringgit, won lead fall
* Asia stx fall, ECB uncertainty pummels euro
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)