* Rupee ends at 60.4850/4950 per dollar vs 60.68/69 on Tues
* Japanese banks spotted selling dollars through the day
* INR seen in broad 60-61 range in the near-term - trader
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 3 The Indian rupee hit a five-week
high and snapped a four-day losing streak on Wednesday as risk
was back in favour after Ukraine and Russia agreed on a
'permanent ceasefire' helping local shares hit record highs yet
again.
The dollar sales by Japanese banks come on the back of the
Indian Prime Minister's first major foreign trip to Japan, from
where he returned earlier in the day.
The euro climbed against almost every other major currency
after the ceasefire news, which offers some comfort to the euro
zone economy that has borne the brunt of the impact of the
conflict.
Traders said there was, however, good resistance for the
rupee at around 60.35-40 levels with state-run banks jumping in
to buy the U.S. greenback.
"Today was a day of long liquidation. 60.40 is a crucial
level now, a break of which opens the gate for sub-60 levels.
Broadly 60-61 range on the rupee should continue to hold," said
Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
"The outcome of the European Central Bank's meeting tomorrow
and the U.S. jobs report on Friday are the next key triggers to
watch out for," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed stronger at
60.4850/4950 versus Tuesday's close of 60.68/69. The rupee
gained to 60.33 during the session, its highest since July 31.
Broad losses in the dollar also helped the rupee. The index
of the dollar against six major currencies fell 0.12
percent.
Caution prevailed ahead of the ECB policy meeting on
Thursday, which could result in additional monetary stimulus.
Such an outcome could benefit the rupee by raising expectations
for additional foreign flows into the country.
Indian shares extended a record-setting winning streak as
software exporters such as Infosys Ltd rallied on
strong U.S. economic data, while continued foreign buying and
falling oil prices also helped.
The U.S. employment data on Friday could also help adjust
expectations about when the Federal Reserve will remove its
monetary stimulus.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.83 while the three-month was at
61.42.
