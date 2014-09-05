* Rupee ends at 60.39/40 per dollar vs 60.3550/3650 on Thurs
* U.S. payrolls data due later on Fri key for opening cues
next wk
* INR seen in 60.00 to 61.00 to a dollar range next
week-traders
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 5 The Indian rupee weakened on
Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data, which could provide clues about
when the Federal Reserve will start removing its monetary
stimulus, with sentiment also hit as shares continued to retreat
from recent record highs.
Hopes for continued foreign flows had helped the rupee climb
to a five-week high on Wednesday, although the currency ended
the week up just 0.2 percent. Still, that was enough to mark its
fourth weekly gain in five.
Eased global monetary policies have helped spark a surge of
funds into emerging markets. In India, total inflows into the
bond and share markets so far this year stand at $31 billion.
In that context, analysts said the European Central Bank's
interest rate cuts and additional asset purchases could help
spark more flows, although how long the Fed continues its easy
money stance is likely to be far more important.
Still, analysts also warned against overstating the
importance of one indicator.
"The non-farm payrolls is important but broadly sentiment
continues to remain in favour of the rupee, so any fall in the
rupee due to broad dollar gains will be temporary," said Paresh
Nayar, head of fixed income and foreign exchange trading at
First Rand Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed weaker at
60.39/40 versus Thursday's close of 60.3550/3650.
Traders broadly expect the rupee to remain in a range of 60
to 61 next week.
Losses in the domestic sharemarket also hurt sentiment for
the local unit. Shares fell for a second straight session as
profit-taking continued in blue-chips after a string of records
earlier this week.
Some concerns were also raised after overseas investors sold
index futures worth 5.91 billion rupees ($97.9 million) and
stock futures worth 6.77 billion rupees on Thursday, according
to exchange data.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.68 while the three-month was at
61.28.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)