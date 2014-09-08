* Rupee ends at 60.29/30 per dollar vs 60.39/40 on Friday
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 8 The Indian rupee gained on
Monday, hitting a more than five-week high, as the
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised hopes about
additional foreign inflows, although broader gains were capped
after the central bank was spotted intervening.
The dollar slipped after data showed U.S. employers added
the fewest jobs in eight months in August, eroding confidence in
the economy and reviving bets that the Federal Reserve might
leave interest rates near zero for longer than anticipated.
The Fed's easy monetary stance has sparked big foreign
inflows into emerging markets, including India, where overseas
funds have bought a net $31.9 billion worth of debt and shares
so far this year.
Analysts said the focus will be now on domestic factors such
as the consumer inflation data due on Friday as well as the
central bank policy review at the end of the month. Still, few
expected a significant appreciation in the rupee given the
prospect of continued intervention from the Reserve Bank of
India.
"Globally most major events are done. We will have to watch
top state-run banks' action as it seems they are determined to
prevent sharp appreciation in the rupee," said Hari
Chandramgethen, head of foreign exchange trading at South Indian
Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed stronger at
60.29/30 versus Friday's close of 60.39/40.
Chandramgethen expects the rupee to hold in a range of 59.85
to 60.70 for the rest of the week.
Hopes of continued foreign flows helped the rupee climb to
60.20 in early trade, its highest level since July 30.
But the central bank sold dollars via state-run banks in
both the spot and the forward markets to prevent further gains
in the rupee, five traders said.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.58 while the three-month was at
61.18.
