* Rupee ends at 60.60/61 per dollar vs 60.29/30 on Monday
* Dollar hits 14-mnth peak against a basket of currencies
* INR seen in 60.20-60.80/dollar range rest of the week
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept. 9 The Indian rupee saw its biggest
single-day decline in more than a month on Tuesday as investors
covered short dollar positions following a Federal Reserve
study, while losses in the domestic share market also hurt
sentiment.
The dollar scaled a 6-year peak against the yen and hit a
14-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday,
tracking rising U.S. yields after a Federal Reserve study led
investors to reassess prospects for higher interest rates.
The Fed's easy monetary stance has sparked big foreign
inflows into emerging markets, including India, but a return to
normalcy could reduce these flows and hurt the rupee. Foreign
funds have bought a net $32.1 billion worth of debt and shares
so far this year.
On the domestic front, investors will focus on factors such
as the consumer inflation data due on Friday as well as the
central bank policy review at the end of the month.
The trade data for August is also due to be released between
Sept. 8 and Sept. 12 although there is no fixed date for the
release.
"The rupee mainly tracked the movement in other Asian units
against the dollar. There was some corporate dollar sales
initially but later heavy demand from state-run banks weighed,"
said Pramod Patil, assistant vice president at United Overseas
Bank.
Traders broadly expect the pair to hold in a 60.20 to 60.95
range during the rest of the week.
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at
60.60/61 versus Friday's close of 60.29/30. The unit fell 0.5
percent on the day, its biggest single-day loss since Aug. 6.
Most other Asian currencies weakened against the dollar.
Hopes that foreign flows would continue after the weak U.S.
jobs data on Friday had helped the rupee climb to 60.20 on
Monday, its strongest level since July 30.
Traders do not expect much appreication in the currency as
the central bank is likely to limit sharp gains, keeping the
unit in a broad 59.50 to 61.50 range over the next three months,
they said.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.99 while the three-month was at
61.56.
(Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)