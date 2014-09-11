* Rupee ends at 60.9250/9350 per dollar vs 60.94/95 on
Wednesday
* Dlr sales by corporates, custodian inflows in early trade
help
* Trade, retail inflation data awaited for near-term
direction
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 11 The Indian rupee marginally
snapped a two-day losing streak on Thursday after a largely
volatile trading session during which the local unit closely
mirrored the domestic share market ahead of key data points due
later in the week.
Shares fell for a third consecutive session to their lowest
in nearly two weeks as three state-run companies, including Oil
and Natural Gas Corp, slumped after the government
said it would pare its holdings in them.
Caution is expected to prevail ahead of consumer inflation
data due on Friday, which comes ahead of the Reserve Bank of
India's policy review on Sept. 30. India is also due to report
trade numbers this week.
"EMs (emerging markets) have been under pressure for past
three days. In the morning, there was some respite as FIIs
(foreign institutional investors) and some corporates sold USD,
but, renewed pressure on EM currencies later in the day impacted
the INR as well," said Paresh Nayar, head of forex and fixed
income at First Rand Bank.
"CPI is due tomorrow and hopefully the pressure on EM
currencies will ease soon. I still feel that 61.20-25 should be
a good resistance for USD/INR," he added.
The partially convertible rupee ended at
60.9250/9350 per dollar, marginally stronger than its
Wednesday's close of 60.94/95.
The small gain has also been due to some consolidation after
the unit fell 1.1 percent over Tuesday and Wednesday, marking
its biggest two-day loss since declining 1.8 percent from July
31 to Aug. 1.
Traders are also looking ahead at the Federal Reserve's
monetary policy meet next week. A hawkish policy statement will
impact emerging markets given that the Fed's easy monetary
stance has sparked large foreign inflows into these countries.
In India, overseas funds have bought a net $32.60 billion
worth of debt and shares so far this year.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.27 while the three-month contract
was at 61.87.
