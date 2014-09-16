* Rupee ends at 61.0550/0650 per dollar vs 61.13/14 on
Monday
* Recovers from worst fall in 1-1/2 months in the previous
session
* All eyes on Fed meet for cues about emerging market FX
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Sept 16 The Indian rupee recovered on
Tuesday from a one-month low hit in the previous session on
bargain-hunting, but sentiment was broadly cautious a day before
the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting.
The U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, and
investors will parse the central bank's words closely for
any clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than
eight years.
Emerging market assets are increasingly pricing in the
prospect of reduced global liquidity, as seen by the biggest
single-day decline of the rupee in nearly one-and-a-half months
on Monday.
But traders say the rupee could avoid any major shocks, with
the Reserve Bank of India having built hefty foreign exchange
reserves and on inflows of longer-term money from overseas into
domestic markets.
"The fund flows in the market have been good and hence there
is not much panic expected this time around despite the
uncertainty about Fed meet," said Unnati Parekh, head of
currency derivatives at Kanji Forex, a debt brokerage in Mumbai.
"Any fall in the local unit, will be gradual."
The partially convertible rupee ended at
61.0550/0650 per dollar, compared to its close of 61.13/14 on
Monday.
The narrowing of the trade deficit also aided
the rupee, with the August number shrinking to $10.84 billion
last month from a 12-month high of $12.23 billion in July.
But in the near-term most traders expect the local unit to
continue to struggle against the dollar, with some pointing out
that the rupee may slide to 61.70-62.00 levels if the key 61.35
level is breached.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.43 while the three-month contract
was at 62.04.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar in holding pattern ahead of two-day Fed meeting
* Rouble tumbles to another record low vs the dollar
* Euro steady, focus on economic data
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Sunil Nair)