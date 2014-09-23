* Rupee ends at 60.94/95 per dollar vs 60.8150/8250 on
Monday
* Shares slip after downbeat European data
* Rupee seen in 60.50/61.10 range in near term
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Sept 23 The Indian rupee fell the most
among emerging market peers on Tuesday as shares slumped after
weak global manufacturing surveys raised growth concerns, while
month-end dollar demand from importers also hurt sentiment for
the local unit.
Surveys showed French business activity contracted in
September, while Germany's manufacturing sector expanded at its
slowest pace since June 2013.
Meanwhile, a private survey showed China's factory activity
edging up in September, though unemployment fell to a 5-1/2-year
low.
Traders are also bracing for volatility ahead of the policy
review by the Reserve Bank of India on Sept. 30 and the end of
the first half of the financial year the same day.
"The rupee should remain in a 60.50 to 61.10 range in the
coming days," said Chintan Karnani, chief analyst at Insignia
Consultants, a currency risk advisory firm in New Delhi.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.94/95
per dollar, compared with its close of 60.8150/8250 on Monday.
The rupee was also hurt as importers sought to meet their
month-end dollar needs, while the NSE index posted its
biggest single-day fall in about two-and-a-half months as
blue-chips tracked weaker global shares.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.23/33, while the three-month
contract was at 61.81/91.
