MUMBAI Oct 1 The Indian rupee fell as low as 61.95 per dollar on Wednesday, its weakest level since March 4, as traders unwound positions ahead of holidays and at a time when the greenback is gaining globally.

The pair was last traded at 61.92, weaker than its 61.7450/61.7550 close on Tuesday.

Markets will be closed from Thursday to Monday due to festivals. (Reporting By Gaurav Pai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)