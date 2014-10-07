* Rupee ends at 61.43/44 per dlr vs 61.61/62 on Wednesday
* INR seen in 61.20 to 61.80 range during the week-traders
* Heavy dollar inflows due to the long holiday aid rupee
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 7 The Indian rupee rose to a more
than one-week high on Tuesday on bunched-up dollar inflows
following a five-day weekend but losses in the domestic share
market and demand for the greenback from importers prevented
further gains.
Traders said the market would continue to remain rangebound
in the absence of any major clues in the near-term.
The key retail and wholesale price inflation data is due to
be released only next week, keeping markets in a tight range
this week, they added.
"There were good inflows seen today, a large engineering
firm was also selling. No major events this week, so expect a
range of 61.20 to 61.80 on the pair," said Hari Chandramgethen,
head of foreign exchange trading at South Indian Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.43/44
per dollar compared with 61.61/62 on Wednesday. The rupee
earlier rose as high as 61.3025, its strongest level since Sept.
26.
Financial markets were closed from Thursday to Monday for
local holidays.
Traders said bunched-up dollar inflows, especially after the
U.S. jobs data on Friday, aided the rupee despite the dollar
demand from importers and weak local shares.
Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday
to their lowest closing level in nearly two months as cyclical
stocks such as Hindalco Industries declined ahead of
the earnings reporting season.
Traders will continue to monitor shares for clues on the
direction of foreign fund flows. Foreign funds have bought a net
$13.95 billion in equities and $20.17 billion in debt so far in
2014.
Emerging Asian currencies rebounded on Tuesday, thanks to
the dollar's broad weakness and as the yen rose after Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mentioned the disadvantages of a
weaker currency for the economy.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.83 while the three-month was at
62.45.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Yen up after Japan PM's comments, German data hurts euro
* Dollar's retreat, solid yen support Asia FX
* Asian shares push higher, dollar languishes
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)