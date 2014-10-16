* Rupee ends at 61.8350/8450 per dlr vs 61.41/42 on Tuesday
* RBI intervention stems fall to 7-month lows
* Volatility will be high in coming sessions, say traders
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Oct 16 The Indian rupee posted its
biggest single-day loss in a month, hurt by data showing a
widening trade deficit and a slump in local shares as part of a
global market sell-off, but intervention from the central bank
prevented steeper losses.
The local unit fell nearly 0.72 percent on Thursday and was
the worst performer among Asian currencies as trading resumed
after a holiday on Wednesday for state elections.
Worries that foreign investors would reduce their exposure
are starting to weigh on sentiment, after strong buying in
shares and debt had helped support the rupee so far this year.
The central bank had been active in the market for most of
the day, but stepped up intervention as the rupee threatened to
breach the 62-mark, traders said.
"The rupee is playing catch-up with other Asian currencies
as it was outperforming them some days ago," said Anindya
Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities in Mumbai.
"When they have catching up to do, the rupee and stocks
traditionally overdo it," he added, pointing out that the rupee
and shares would continue to be under pressure in the coming
sessions.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
61.8350/8450 per dollar compared with 61.41/42 on Tuesday, after
touching 61.93 in intra-day trade. The fall was the biggest
since Sept. 15.
The rupee was hurt after data on Tuesday showed India's
trade deficit widened to $14.25 billion in September
from $10.84 billion in August due to a jump in oil and gold
imports.
Meanwhile, India's NSE and BSE indexes fell
more than 1 percent after foreign institutional investors sold a
net $113 million on Tuesday, marking their third consecutive
session of sales and raising fears they were turning more
cautious about emerging markets.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.22/32 while the three-month was at
62.84/94.
FACTORS TO WATCH
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)