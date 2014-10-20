* Rupee ends at 61.36/37 per dollar vs 61.44/45 on Friday
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 20 The Indian rupee gained for a
second consecutive session on Monday after the ruling party's
success in two state elections and the government's removal of
diesel subsidies and a hike in natural gas prices sparked hopes
for additional reforms.
India's government lifted diesel price controls and raised
the cost of natural gas on Saturday, giving market forces
greater sway as it seeks to attract energy investment, boost
competition and cut subsidy costs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party also
made big elections gains in Maharashtra and Haryana, an
endorsement likely to encourage him to step up the pace of
economic reforms.
"The rupee gained, tracking positive domestic sentiment
after the election results and the diesel price deregulation.
Positive global stocks also aided but some oil-related dollar
buying pulled the unit off highs," said Hari Chandramgethen,
head of foreign exchange trading at South Indian Bank.
Traders broadly expect the rupee to hold in a 61.00 to 61.70
range against the dollar this week, shortened by market holidays
on Thursday and Friday.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.36/37
per dollar compared with 61.44/45 on Friday.
The rupee was also helped after Indian shares rose more than
1 percent on Monday to mark their biggest daily gain in more
than one week.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.68, while the three-month was at
62.27.
