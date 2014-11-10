* Rupee ends at 61.4950/5050 per dlr vs 61.6425/6525 on Fri
* CPI data due on Wedns next key trigger for rupee
* INR seen in 61.30 to 62.30 range rest of the week-trader
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 10 The Indian rupee strengthened on
Monday, tracking emerging market currencies as the dollar
weakened following weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, although
caution ahead of consumer inflation data later this week
tempered some of the gains.
The rupee also failed to get much of a lift from shares,
which hit their latest record highs earlier in the session but
ended flat as investors booked profits.
Traders are looking ahead at the consumer prices data
due on Wednesday, amid rising expectation the
Reserve Bank of India could opt for earlier-than-expected cuts
in interest rates should inflation continue to ease.
"Markets will watch out for the CPI data for immediate
direction. Outlook for rupee broadly remains positive but global
dollar strength will have some effects on the rupee," said Hari
Chandramgethen, head of foreign exchange trading at South Indian
Bank, predicting a range of 61.30 to 62.30 for the week.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
61.4950/5050 per dollar compared with 61.6425/6525 on Friday.
The unit had hit an intra-day low of 61.6750 in the previous
session, its lowest level since Oct. 17.
The gains tracked higher emerging market currencies after
data on Friday showed U.S. employers added 214,000 new jobs to
their payrolls last month, a bit smaller than economists on Wall
Street had expected.
Traders will continue to monitor the dollar's moves as well
as foreign fund flows.
Foreign investors have bought shares worth a net $1.2
billion in November, taking total inflows so far in 2014 to
$14.89 billion. Net inflows into debt in the year stand at
$22.85 billion.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.81, while the three-month was at
62.87.
