* Rupee ends at 61.96/97 per dlr vs 61.74/75 on Tuesday
* Dollar buying by oil companies hurts sentiment
* All eyes on Fed minutes due later in the day
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Nov 19 The Indian rupee hit an 8-1/2
month low on Wednesday as global gains in the dollar ahead of
the release of U.S. Federal Reserve minutes later in the day and
slumping crude prices spurred oil firms to accelerate their
greenback purchases.
Fed minutes come amid rising expectations the U.S. central
bank is moving towards eventual rate hikes, in contrast to the
European Central Bank or the Bank of Japan.
Any U.S. rate hikes could end up hitting emerging market
currencies such as the rupee, despite the accommodative stances
in countries outside the United States.
But traders say relatively better economic fundamentals in
India could protect the rupee from steep falls compared with
other emerging market currencies.
"The dollar demand from oil companies should continue at
least till the end of the month," said Anish Vyas, a currency
analyst at Angel Securities in Mumbai.
"However, hopes of rate cuts and positive reforms from the
government should limit any major fall in the rupee."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.96/97
per dollar versus its previous close of 61.74/75, after earlier
touching a low of 61.9950, its weakest level since March 4.
Falls came after the dollar hit a fresh seven-year high
against the yen on Wednesday, and held near a 14-month peak
versus sterling, ahead of the Fed minutes.
Meanwhile, Brent crude oil slipped towards $78 a
barrel on Wednesday as data showed Saudi Arabia increased crude
exports in September.
Slumping crude prices have spurred Indian oil refiners to
augment their oil stocks.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.26/36, while the three-month was at
62.83/93.
