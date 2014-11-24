* Rupee ends at 61.9350/9450 per dlr vs 61.7625/7725 on
Friday
* Heavy dollar demand from state-run banks hurts rupee
* INR may soon move towards 62.50 levels - QuantArt
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 24 The Indian rupee weakened on
Monday on sustained buying of dollars by state-run banks and
importers even as most other Asian currencies rallied on hopes
of more foreign flows after monetary stimulus measures in China
and Europe.
The sharp fall in the euro following the stimulus talks
however weighed on rupee sentiment, dealers said.
Traders expect currency markets to remain cautious ahead of
the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Dec. 2. The central
bank is expected to adopt a more dovish tone but is seen as
unlikely to cut interest rates until February.
India is also due to report July-September economic growth
data on Friday, adding to the caution.
"There was very good demand for dollars from state-run banks
which hurt the rupee today," said Hari Chandramgethen, head of
foreign exchange trading at South Indian Bank, predicting a
range of 61.50 to 62.50 for the rest of the week.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
61.9350/9450 per dollar compared to 61.7625/7725 on Friday.
The fall came even as domestic shares hit a record high
after China unexpectedly cut rates and as prospects of further
stimulus in China and Europe whetted risk appetite globally.
Prospect of further reforms at the start of the winter
session of parliament on Monday could also prevent much further
depreciation in the rupee, traders said, especially as the RBI
is seen intervening to keep the rupee from dipping too much
below 62 per dollar.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.20 while the three-month was at
62.74.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro near 2-yr low as investors bet on more ECB easing
* China easing puts emerging stocks in buoyant mood
* Stocks grind higher after cbank stimulus signal
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
