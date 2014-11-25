* Rupee ends at 61.86/87 per dlr vs 61.9350/9450 on Mon
* Gains in other Asian currencies aid sentiment for the
rupee
* INR seen staying volatile until policy - trader
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 25 The Indian rupee gained on
Tuesday after a volatile trading session as dollar selling by
custodian banks and a large corporate helped offset importer
demand for the greenback.
Traders said gains were also helped by higher Asian
currencies on the back of strength in the Japanese yen
and a rebound in the Chinese yuan.
But sentiment is expected to turn more cautious ahead of the
upcoming July-September economic growth data on Friday and the
Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on Dec. 2.
India's economic growth probably slowed to around 5 percent
in the three months to September, slipping from 5.7 percent in
the previous quarter, two senior finance ministry sources told
Reuters, putting pressure on the central bank to cut interest
rates.
"There was good dollar buying interest seen from importers
but good flows with custodian banks helped. We could see this
seesaw in the rupee continue until the policy," said Vikas Babu
Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange dealer with Andhra Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.86/87
per dollar versus Monday's close of 61.9350/9450.
Traders are broadly expecting the rupee to hold in a 61.50
to 62.50 range until the RBI policy next Tuesday, with most
expecting no change in interest rates but only a more dovish
policy tone from the RBI.
However, gains in the rupee were capped as shares fell,
retreating from a record high hit earlier in the session as
financial firms slumped on worries parliament would delay an
insurance bill, while new rules for offshore derivatives raised
worries over foreign flows.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.16 while the three-month was at
62.27.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Yen gains as some BoJ policymakers fret about QE costs
* Solid yen, yuan rebound aids Asia FX; won firmer
* Asian shares slip, oil falls ahead of OPEC
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Sunil Nair)