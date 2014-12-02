* Rupee ends at 61.88/89 per dlr vs 62.02/03 on Monday
* Sentiment aided by dovish cbank policy review
* Rise in Asia FX also helps
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Dec 2 The Indian rupee rose on Tuesday
after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged but
signalled it could ease monetary policy by early next year,
raising optimism about accelerating economic growth.
The Reserve Bank of India said it could cut interest rates
"early next year" provided inflationary pressures do not
re-appear and the government controls the fiscal deficit.
The rupee also benefited from stronger emerging Asian
currencies on the back of dollar volatility and a rebound in
crude oil prices from five-year lows.
Analysts said the rupee would likely remain under pressure
given the broader strength in the dollar, although losses could
be capped by domestic factors.
"The rupee would remain under pressure in the near term on
global factors," said Anish Vyas, a currency analyst at Angel
Broking in Mumbai.
"But a largish depreciation is unlikely because of
continuous fund flows, moderation in inflation - and now a good
chance of early rate cuts from RBI."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.88/89
per dollar compared with 62.02/03 on Monday. It hit a low of
62.25 on Monday, its weakest since Feb. 20.
Hopes the RBI would cut interest rates by early next year
supported the rupee by raising confidence about the domestic
economy. Still, Indian shares fell on a bout of profit booking,
limiting any further gains in the rupee.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards market, the
one-month contract was at 62.14/24, while the three-month was at
62.65/75.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* U.S. dollar rises vs basket of major currencies
* South Korea's won led gains in emerging Asian majors
* Investors await ECB, Friday's payrolls data
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
(Editing by Sunil Nair)