* Rupee ends at 61.77/78 per dlr vs 61.9250/9350 on Thursday
* U.S. non-farm payrolls data eyed for cues
* Volumes hit as traders at state-owned banks on strike
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Dec 5 The Indian rupee ended at a
two-week closing high on Friday, tracking broad-based strength
in Asian currencies against the dollar and continuing large
foreign inflows into Indian financial markets, particularly
debt, aiding gains.
For the week, the rupee staged a turnaround, snapping a
five-week fall. The local unit bucked the broader trend in Asia
by gaining 0.4 percent on the week, although it was not alone as
the Philippine peso also rose 0.8 percent.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have bought debt
worth $1.2 billion so far in December, while equity inflows
stand at $650.8 million, as per regulatory data.
In early trades, the dollar lost some ground against major
currencies after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi did
not immediately expand the stimulus programme but gave
indications to do so early next year.
For much of the session, the rupee traded in a narrow band
as traders awaited the U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1330
GMT, for clues on the U.S. rates outlook.
If the data comes in stronger-than-expected it would power
the dollar and hurt Asian currencies, including the rupee, on
Monday.
Traders say the Reserve Bank of India is likely to prevent
any sharp falls in the rupee, while foreign inflows should also
cushion any blows.
"A sudden reversal in the dollar index, which is highly
overbought, can help the rupee appreciate to 61.60 (per dollar)
next week," said Hemal Doshi, a currency strategist at Geojit
Comtrade Ltd.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.77/78
per dollar, the highest closing level since Nov. 21. It finished
at 61.9250/9350 on Thursday.
Trading volumes, however, took a hit as staff at state-run
lenders in the Western region, including Mumbai were away as
bank unions across India are pressing for early wage increases
through a four-day relay strike.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards market, the
one-month contract was at 62.01/11, while the three-month was at
62.52/62.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro, yen under pressure again before U.S. jobs data
* Rouble bounces on intervention talk
* Europe shakes off doubts before U.S. jobs data
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)