* Rupee ends at 62.94/95 per dollar vs 62.29/30 on Friday
* Factory output contracts in Oct, worst performance in 3
years
* Retail inflation continues to fall, WPI comes in at 0 pct
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Dec 15 The Indian rupee posted its
biggest single-day fall in more than four months, tracking steep
losses in emerging market currencies while domestic data showing
an unexpected contraction in industrial output sparked concerns
about economic growth.
The falls pushed the rupee to a new 10-1/2 month low against
the dollar on Monday, in a session when the Indonesian rupiah
hit a 16-year low amidst a slump in crude prices and
worries about U.S. rate hikes expected next year.
The central bank was seen as having stepped in to prevent
more losses in the rupee.
"Today, RBI sold dollars at 62.70 to contain rupee's rapid
fall but the dollar demand was huge," said Param Sarma, chief
executive officer at NSP Forex, a consultancy and brokerage
firm.
"While one can expect the central bank to intervene
regularly to halt the rupee's fall, rupee could possibly weaken
to 63.30 or thereabouts by end-December before any recovery is
seen," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed weaker at
62.94/95 per dollar, after hitting 62.95, its lowest level since
Jan. 28 compared with Friday's 62.29/30 close.
The unit dropped 1.03 percent on the day, its biggest
single-day decline since its 1.05 percent fall on Aug. 6.
Domestic investors were a bit spooked after data late on
Friday showed India's factory output contracted in October, its
worst performance in three years.
Still, easing consumer and wholesale inflation are raising
expectations the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates
at its next policy review.
Losses in domestic shares to 1-/1/2 month lows also hit
sentiment for the rupee.
Foreign funds have sold shares in each of the last four
trading sessions until Friday but remain buyers of debt so far
in December. Total inflows into the two asset classes stand at
$17.1 billion and $26.3 billion, respectively so far in 2014.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 63.26, while the three-month was at
63.89.
