MUMBAI May 25 The Indian rupee headed for a
second session of gains on Friday, continuing its recovery from
the record lows hit this week, after the central bank stepped in
to defend the currency, while exporters and custodian banks also
sold dollars.
The unit is still headed for an eight consecutive weekly
fall, having hit seven consecutive record lows since May 16. Its
latest was on Thursday when it fell to as much as 56.40.
The intense risk aversion from the euro zone has severely
pressured the currency, but falls have been magnified by
concerns about India's fiscal and economic outlooks.
A slight easing of that risk-off sentiment -- with the euro
inching up from two-year lows against the dollar on Friday --
has also helped the rupee recover over the past two sessions.
"The euro effect has caused the turnaround in the rupee.
Some stop-losses were also triggered, and there were also
inflows with custodian banks," said A. Ajith Kumar, a dealer
with Federal Bank.
At 3 p.m. (0930 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 55.45/46 per dollar, 0.4 percent stronger than
its Thursday's close. It has moved in a wide band of 55.24 to
56.09 so far in the day.
The rupee has fallen for eight weeks now, its longest losing
streak since the 11 weeks of falls that ended in October 2008.
The RBI is believed to be looking to hold the rupee above
the psychologically key level of 56 to the dollar, and has been
seen intervening in the rupee forward markets, alongside its
defence of the spot rupee.
The central bank intervened briefly in spot markets in the
morning, while later on, traders said some banks had been
selling off their long dollar positions ahead of the weekend.
Some selling from exporters who had missed Thursday's
deadline to convert half of their foreign currency holdings into
rupees was also cited by traders.
A chief forex dealer at a state-run bank said the RBI had
admonished exporters they faced penalties if they did not meet
the central bank's mandate issued earlier this month.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)