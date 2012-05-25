MUMBAI May 25 The Indian rupee headed for a second session of gains on Friday, continuing its recovery from the record lows hit this week, after the central bank stepped in to defend the currency, while exporters and custodian banks also sold dollars.

The unit is still headed for an eight consecutive weekly fall, having hit seven consecutive record lows since May 16. Its latest was on Thursday when it fell to as much as 56.40.

The intense risk aversion from the euro zone has severely pressured the currency, but falls have been magnified by concerns about India's fiscal and economic outlooks.

A slight easing of that risk-off sentiment -- with the euro inching up from two-year lows against the dollar on Friday -- has also helped the rupee recover over the past two sessions.

"The euro effect has caused the turnaround in the rupee. Some stop-losses were also triggered, and there were also inflows with custodian banks," said A. Ajith Kumar, a dealer with Federal Bank.

At 3 p.m. (0930 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 55.45/46 per dollar, 0.4 percent stronger than its Thursday's close. It has moved in a wide band of 55.24 to 56.09 so far in the day.

The rupee has fallen for eight weeks now, its longest losing streak since the 11 weeks of falls that ended in October 2008.

The RBI is believed to be looking to hold the rupee above the psychologically key level of 56 to the dollar, and has been seen intervening in the rupee forward markets, alongside its defence of the spot rupee.

The central bank intervened briefly in spot markets in the morning, while later on, traders said some banks had been selling off their long dollar positions ahead of the weekend.

Some selling from exporters who had missed Thursday's deadline to convert half of their foreign currency holdings into rupees was also cited by traders.

A chief forex dealer at a state-run bank said the RBI had admonished exporters they faced penalties if they did not meet the central bank's mandate issued earlier this month. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)