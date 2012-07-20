MUMBAI, July 20 The Indian rupee fell on Friday, tracking weaker regional currencies, as the euro fell against the dollar undermined by worries about Spain's fiscal woes and recent falls in shorter-term euro zone interest rates.

At 9.01 a.m., the rupee was at 55.26/28 to the dollar versus its last close of 55.12/13. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)