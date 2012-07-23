MUMBAI, July 23 The Indian rupee fell to an over one-week low on Monday, tracking weaker regional currencies and stocks, as the euro slumped to lows against major currencies undermined by worries that Spain may need a full-fledged bailout.

At 9.04 a.m., the rupee was at 55.66/67 to the dollar versus its last close of 55.32/33. It fell to 55.74 in early trade, its lowest since July 13. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)