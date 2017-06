MUMBAI, July 24 The Indian rupee fell on Tuesday to its lowest against the dollar this month, as the euro and other global risk assets remained under pressure after Moody's downgraded Germany's sovereign outlok to negative.

At 9:07 a.m., the rupee was at 56.02/03 to the dollar versus its last close of 55.9650/9750. It fell to as low as 56.10 in early trade, its lowest since June 29.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)