MUMBAI, July 26 The Indian rupee opened higher on Thursday, snapping four sessions of losses as Asian stocks rose and the euro steadied as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone debt woes from deepening.

At 9:05 a.m., the rupee was at 56.03/04 to the dollar versus its last close of 56.16/17. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)