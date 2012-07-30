MUMBAI, July 30 The Indian rupee opened stronger on Monday, in line with a rally in global risk assets, with Asian stocks rallying and the euro approaching a three-week peak versus the dollar.

At 9.03 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 55.20/23 to the dollar versus its last close of 55.33/34.

(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)