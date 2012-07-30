By Swati Bhat
| MUMBAI, July 30
MUMBAI, July 30 The Indian rupee weakened on
Monday, snapping two sessions of gains, as dollar demand from
oil companies to meet month-end import commitments far
outweighed foreign fund inflows seen into domestic stock
markets.
The falls in the rupee came even as India's benchmark BSE
index rose 1.8 percent to post its biggest daily
percentage gain in a month, tracking a rally in global risk
assets as investors hope for global monetary stimulus steps.
Investors are also growing cautious ahead of the Reserve
Bank of India's 's monetary policy review on Tuesday, as the
central bank is widely expected to hold key rates steady.
A rate cut could benefit the rupee by attracting flows into
equities and bolstering confidence in the beleaguered Indian
economy, though few expect that outcome especially after the
central bank warned of persistent inflation in its quarterly
report issued after the market close.
"It was mainly oil demand which hurt the rupee today. Euro
came down and oil demand had been good. Didn't see any major
dollar selling today," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income
and forex and First Rand Bank in Mumbai.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
55.5850/5950 per dollar, weaker than its close of 55.33/34 on
Friday.
Oil refiners, particularly a large state-run oil company,
were spotted buying dollars, traders said.
The rupee weakened further as the euro slipped on
Monday, with traders taking profit on the gains enjoyed late
last week.
Although traders don't expect the Reserve Bank of India to
take action, global markets are benefitting from hopes the
European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve could announce
this week more monetary stimulus measures.
That opens the possibility of gains in risk assets such as
the rupee, depending on the scope of any action.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 55.90 while the three-month was at 56.54.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and United Stock Exchange all closed at around 55.76 with
a total volume of around $3.3 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)